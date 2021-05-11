Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

KYKOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyowa Kirin in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

