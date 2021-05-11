L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.32.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

