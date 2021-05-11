L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $93.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.32.

Shares of LB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 260,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,842. L Brands has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

