LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $24.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

