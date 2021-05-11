Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. 5,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,126. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

