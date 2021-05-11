Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $182.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.52 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $101.14 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

