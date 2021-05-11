LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.13 ($78.98).

A number of research firms have commented on LXS. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.72 and its 200 day moving average is €60.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

