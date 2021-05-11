LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNXSF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

