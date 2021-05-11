Lapides Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE NGVT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

