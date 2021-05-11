Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 175,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,536. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

