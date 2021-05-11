Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,698,000 after buying an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of ST traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. 5,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,489. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

