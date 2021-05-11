Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Knowles worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 21,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,348 shares of company stock worth $1,812,273. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.