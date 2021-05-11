Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 324,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 34,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

