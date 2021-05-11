Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 20,500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Universal Electronics worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $644.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

