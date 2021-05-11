Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $167.10. 6,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,111. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

