Larry M. Hutchison Sells 13,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GL traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

