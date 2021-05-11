Leadcoin Market Cap Hits $245,323.05 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Leadcoin has a market cap of $245,323.05 and $320.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

