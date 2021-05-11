Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.45

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.45 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 162.20 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,029,643 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

