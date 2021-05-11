LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €147.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.03. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

