LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €118.00 by Baader Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.03. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

