Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEGH shares. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

