Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.
NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,455. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.