Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.03. Leju shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 96,961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

