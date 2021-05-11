Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

LMND stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. 3,722,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

