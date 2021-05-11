Lennox International (LII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lennox International (NYSE: LII):
- 5/3/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $308.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $308.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Lennox International stock opened at $353.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.11. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $356.36.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
