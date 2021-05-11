Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.73 ($7.92).

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEO shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR LEO opened at €12.63 ($14.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.21 and a 200-day moving average of €9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

