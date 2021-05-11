Lethean Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $21,676.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 169.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,365.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.41 or 0.07342155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.54 or 0.02632017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00658227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00798408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00682361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00527063 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

