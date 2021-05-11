Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,534,850 shares of company stock worth $39,271,460. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 10,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,901. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -124.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

