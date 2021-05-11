LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.03. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

