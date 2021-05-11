LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of LHC Group worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHCG opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.46 and a 200-day moving average of $205.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

