Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.29 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.82 million and $1.33 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

