Lightstreams Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 95.8% higher against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $945.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.