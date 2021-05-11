Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,440. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $196.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

