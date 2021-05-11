Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $358.00 at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.16. 34,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.27. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

