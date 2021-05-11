Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.21 and its 200 day moving average is $261.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.