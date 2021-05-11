Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

