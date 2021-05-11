LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 62.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and $63,891.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

