Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 68,854 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,699,316.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $355,011.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85.

Shares of LQDT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.11 million, a P/E ratio of -235.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

