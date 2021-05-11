Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $68.06 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $24.37 or 0.00042926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $68.06 million and $725,764.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

