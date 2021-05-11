Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $26.81 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.