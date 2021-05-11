Lisa Evoli Sells 5,335 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00.

IART traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 357,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

