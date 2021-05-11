Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 560.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $51.39 million and $154,001.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $780.89 or 0.01384828 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002855 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,332.49 or 0.98126641 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 722,894,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

