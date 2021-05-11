LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.550–0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.33 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -1.900–1.780 EPS.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.07.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,828 shares of company stock worth $4,369,129. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

