LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in LKQ by 21.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 94,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

