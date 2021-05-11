Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.20 million and $868,646.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,930,277 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

