LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LOGC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 3,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,475. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.