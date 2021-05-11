Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

