Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

