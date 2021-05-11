Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $134.91 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00060300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00796413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.29 or 0.09462739 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.