Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Target by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

