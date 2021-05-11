Loveless Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.76. 14,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.67. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

